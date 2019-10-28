Penn State-Minnesota To Kick Off At Noon

No. 5 Penn State football’s huge upcoming game against No. 13 Minnesota was officially tabbed as a noon kickoff, according to an announcement from the Golden Gophers. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Although the game will kick off at noon, Penn State will not make its “FOX B1G Noon Kickoff” debut after its upcoming bye week. Instead, the Nittany Lions will be featured on ABC for the fourth consecutive game. FOX has typically featured the Big Ten’s game of the week in the new promotion, and past “B1G Noon Kickoff” contests include Wisconsin-Ohio State last week and Michigan-Wisconsin in week four.

The team’s last three games were called by one of ESPN’s top two college football announcing crews. Sean McDonough, Penn State letterman Todd Blackledge, and Holly Rowe were on the call for the team’s road victories over Iowa and Michigan State before the A-team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Maria Taylor were tabbed to call Penn State’s White Out win over Michigan.

Penn State’s games against Idaho, Buffalo, and Maryland were all broadcast on FOX’s family of networks. The Big Ten Network and FOX, respectively, broadcast Penn State’s first two games of the year before its Friday night clash with Maryland was on FS1.

James Franklin’s program has rattled off an eight-game winning streak to begin the 2019 season in no small part thanks to one of the nation’s best defenses and solid quarterback play from first-year starter Sean Clifford. Penn State’s game against Minnesota will be its third against a ranked opponent this season.

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

