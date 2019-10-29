PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Penn State Students, Faculty To Host Inaugural Centre Film Festival

Centre Film Festival
By Cassady Potts
10/29/19 4:12 am

Penn State students and faculty will hold their inaugural Centre Film Festival: Stories at the Rowland at the historic Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg from November 8-10.

The event is hosted by the Centre Film Workshop, a grassroots organization founded by Penn State film professor Pearl Gluck and that includes students from the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. The film festival will showcase local stories through film and create a platform for multimedia storytelling.

This is the first project by Centre Film Workshop and will include six award-winning feature films, one world premiere, and eight award-winning short films. The festival will also have live music and MasterClasses led by film and documentary professionals.

Gluck curated all of the films to authentically portray the lives of people living in Central Pennsylvania. The films depict a wide range of topics including the life of a Vietnam War veteran, roots music, and the fate of historic movie palaces.

High school students from school districts across Central Pennsylvania have been invited to enter their own short films in the festival, and one student director will win a full scholarship to the Bellisario College of Communications 2020 Summer Film Workshop.

The event is free for Penn State students, and there is even a free shuttle service that will transport students from the HUB to the Rowland Theatre and back.

Tickets are available to purchase and cost $50 for a weekend pass, $15 for the opening night double feature, $15 for the Saturday night film and concert, and $25 for a Saturday day pass. Individual film tickets can also be purchased for $8 each.

The festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Cassady

THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2020 Development Director Katie Solomon

“No family or child should ever have to face cancer, but with each interaction and each event, we can help to shape these experiences and add light to the darkest moments.”

Journalist Julie K. Brown Recounts Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, Discusses Representation Of Vulnerable Communities

THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2020 Alumni Engagement Director Eddie Issertell

Penn State-Minnesota To Kick Off At Noon

Penn State will appear on ABC for the fourth consecutive game when it takes on No. 13 Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium next week.

Chi Phi Fraternity House Vandalized Over Weekend

The Chi Phi fraternity house was vandalized in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday when an unknown passerby threw a brick through the front door side window of the chapter house.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend