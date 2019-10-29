Penn State Students, Faculty To Host Inaugural Centre Film Festival

Penn State students and faculty will hold their inaugural Centre Film Festival: Stories at the Rowland at the historic Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg from November 8-10.

The event is hosted by the Centre Film Workshop, a grassroots organization founded by Penn State film professor Pearl Gluck and that includes students from the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. The film festival will showcase local stories through film and create a platform for multimedia storytelling.

This is the first project by Centre Film Workshop and will include six award-winning feature films, one world premiere, and eight award-winning short films. The festival will also have live music and MasterClasses led by film and documentary professionals.

Gluck curated all of the films to authentically portray the lives of people living in Central Pennsylvania. The films depict a wide range of topics including the life of a Vietnam War veteran, roots music, and the fate of historic movie palaces.

High school students from school districts across Central Pennsylvania have been invited to enter their own short films in the festival, and one student director will win a full scholarship to the Bellisario College of Communications 2020 Summer Film Workshop.

The event is free for Penn State students, and there is even a free shuttle service that will transport students from the HUB to the Rowland Theatre and back.

Tickets are available to purchase and cost $50 for a weekend pass, $15 for the opening night double feature, $15 for the Saturday night film and concert, and $25 for a Saturday day pass. Individual film tickets can also be purchased for $8 each.

The festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.

