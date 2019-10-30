Penn State Military Appreciation Week To Kick Off November 8

Penn State will host its eighth annual Military Appreciation Week to honor the service and sacrifices of military service members, veterans, and their families, beginning next week on Friday, November 8 with celebrations to honor America’s heroes.

The celebrations will build up to the final culminating event — the annual Military Appreciation football game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 16 against Indiana.

All events are free and open to the public. Penn State students, faculty, staff, and, of course, veterans and service members, are all welcome to attend.

Mindful Resilience Yoga Class

3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, November 8 | 3 Dots Downtown

Wellness in Motion yoga instructors will be leading a free, mindful resilience yoga class for the Penn State community, veterans, and military families. This class encourages participants of all levels to attend and guests may bring their own mat or borrow one.

Women’s Volleyball Military Appreciation Game

7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8 | Rec Hall

The Penn State women’s volleyball team will honor current and former members of the military in its match against Indiana. Penn State Athletics is offering discounted tickets to current and former military personnel on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Men’s Basketball Military Appreciation Game

Time TBD Saturday, November 9 | Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State Athletics is offering discounted tickets to current and former military personnel on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Freedom 5K for PTSD

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 10 | Westgate Building

Penn State’s Aerospace Studies Student Organization will present the fourth annual Freedom 5K for PTSD to raise money and awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Women’s Basketball Military Appreciation Game

2 p.m. Sunday, November 10 | Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State Athletics is offering discounted tickets to current and former military personnel on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Military Appreciation Breakfast

9-10:45 a.m. Monday, November 11 | HUB Heritage Hall

The Military Appreciation Breakfast invites Penn State students, faculty, and staff who currently serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces to enjoy light refreshments, entertainment, and presentations. Jared Frederick, author and instructor of history at Penn State Altoona, and Mark Frederick of WPSU will be giving presentations.

Veterans Day Ceremony

11 a.m. Monday, November 11 | Old Main steps

The Penn State Student Veteran Organization will honor and thank those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces with their annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Veteran Luncheon

12-2 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 | Hintz Family Alumni Center

The fourth annual Veterans Luncheon welcomes Penn State faculty, staff, students, and alumni veterans to enjoy a ceremony celebrating local World War II veterans. Richard Hamp, special assistant to the deputy adjutant general of veterans affairs at the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will give me a speech.

“Stupid Things Good People Say” Panel

5:15-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 |Foster Auditorium

A panel of student veterans will host “Stupid Things Good People Say” as they discuss various questions, stereotypes, and presumptions they are often faced with when interacting with civilians. A social hour will be held following the panel for further questions and discussion.

Oral History Recordings and Library Pop-Up Display

10 a.m-12 p.m. or 1-3 p.m. Thursday, November 14 | Special Collections Library

You can sign up to share your story of being a veteran and record an oral history. In addition, the “Greatest Generation” pop-up display will be in the Special Collections exhibit area from 10 a.m. 12 p.m.

“Journey to Normal: Women of War Come Home”

7-10 p.m. Friday, November 15 | The State Theatre

Experience the lives of eight women who served in combat zones in the front lines of Afghanistan through the first two years of their reintegration. Andrew Swensen, the film’s producer, will lead a presentation after the film. Tickets can be purchased here.

Military Appreciation Tailgate

Time TBA Saturday, November 16 | Bryce Jordan Center

There will be a free tailgate before Penn State football faces the Indiana Hoosiers with food, entertainment, and a resource fair. This event will honor active duty, Guard and Reserve military members, veterans, and Fallen and Gold Star families.

Guests can also participate in a military-themed banner competition and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard reunion. All military members and veterans with military IDs are invited and can get tickets at the door.

