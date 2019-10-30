The Best Halloween Dorm Door Decorations

It’s ~spooky season~ in State College, and Penn State students are going all out to celebrate.

While living in dorms can make decorating a hassle, many students have gotten creative in expressing their love of Halloween. Doors in the dorms around campus have been transformed from bland pieces of wood into spooktacular masterpieces.

Check out some of our favorite picks below.

Penn State football has clearly been giving other teams a fright this season.

Ghosts, graveyards, skeletons, and spiderwebs make for one boo-tiful door.

Feeling tempted to snag a piece of candy? The giant spider is a perfect guard against thieves.

However, if you need a guard for your gourds, look no further than the infamous Hash-Slinging Slasher.

Spooky season couldn’t be complete without a reference to this well-known Vine.

These students conveniently left a basket full of candy on the bulletin board.

Thanks, Joe.

About the Author

Alysa Rubin

