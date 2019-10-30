PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

The Best Halloween Dorm Door Decorations

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Alysa Rubin
10/30/19 4:09 am

It’s ~spooky season~ in State College, and Penn State students are going all out to celebrate.

While living in dorms can make decorating a hassle, many students have gotten creative in expressing their love of Halloween. Doors in the dorms around campus have been transformed from bland pieces of wood into spooktacular masterpieces.

Check out some of our favorite picks below.

Penn State football has clearly been giving other teams a fright this season.

Ghosts, graveyards, skeletons, and spiderwebs make for one boo-tiful door.

Feeling tempted to snag a piece of candy? The giant spider is a perfect guard against thieves.

However, if you need a guard for your gourds, look no further than the infamous Hash-Slinging Slasher.

Spooky season couldn’t be complete without a reference to this well-known Vine.

These students conveniently left a basket full of candy on the bulletin board.

Thanks, Joe.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Alysa Rubin

Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in Photojournalism. She's from the obscure area known as "right outside of Philly" and loves long walks (to her fridge), fun socks, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Alysa also takes pictures sometimes. If you find yourself wanting more dog videos, memes, or Spongebob references, follow @arubin241 on Twitter. If you want to see more of Alysa's life (in squares), follow her on Instagram @arubin.photo.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Alysa

The Best Anti-Michigan Sticky Notes

It’s White Out week, and East Halls is back at it again with witty window messages made out of sticky notes.

[Photo Story] Sneak Peek Of State College’s Hello Bistro

Empowering Women on Campus: College Moxie At Penn State

P.S. I Love You: A Letter Of Thanks To The Harry Potter Room

The Harry Potter Room is my lighthouse on a stormy night, calling me home when my work just keeps piling up.

What The NCAA Board Of Governors’ Unanimous Vote On Student-Athletes’ Names, Images, & Likenesses Means

The NCAA didn’t actually change anything by announcing its consideration of rule changes regarding student-athletes’ names, images, and likenesses, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction in the fight for their rights.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend