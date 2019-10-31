Calling All Spring 2020 European Study Abroad Students: bus2alps is Giving Away an Entire Semester of FREE TRAVEL

bus2alps is proud to launch an epic sweepstakes for Spring 2020 Study Abroad students all across Europe. Participants can earn various discounts and travel prizes. Additionally, one lucky participant will win the grand prize: an entire semester of free travel with bus2alps.

How do you win? It’s simple.

Sign up by entering your email at http://bit.ly/36hERZA Earn points by following bus2alps on social media channels Share your unique referral link–when friends sign up, you’ll earn more points

More points = more entries to win the grand prize, and unlocks tiers of rewards like discount codes on trips in the Spring.

This isn’t the first time bus2alps has run this type of contest. Last Spring, the grand prize winner was Gabriella Menendez from Florida International University in Miami, Florida. She won 5 free trips: Interlaken, a weekend hopping from Budapest to Vienna & Salzburg, Croatia, the Amalfi Coast, and one Spring Break Trip called, “The Western Loop” that took her to Berlin, Amsterdam, Belgium, Paris, and Barcelona across 10 days! In her semester-end recap interview, she shared the following advice to future study abroad students: “make sure you do everything you can before it’s over. Make sure that you make the best of your time here, whatever that means for you,” Her thoughts on the company and her travels? “If you’re thinking about doing bus2alps, take advantage. It’s the best experience. You won’t regret it”

bus2alps is a team made up of past study abroad students, who fell in love with Europe and refused to live a life less traveled. We want you to come along for the ride! Learn more at www.bus2alps.com.

