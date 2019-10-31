Your ‘This Is Halloweekend’ Playlist
The ~spookiest~ day of the year is finally here! Halloween has arrived, and it couldn’t be a more perfect start to Halloweekend.
We’ve compiled a playlist of songs that will help get you in
Halloweekend pregame mode the Halloween spirit. Nothing says Halloween with classic songs like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller, The Nightmare Before Christmas’ “This is Halloween,” Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp,” and the graveyard smash, “The Monster Mash.”
So enjoy this thriller of a playlist, and party hard (and safely) this Halloweekend.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Halloween Costume Of The Year: Ice God Jake Zembiec
All you need to take Spooky SZN by storm as the Ice God himself is a red Penn State hat, a Penn State dad golf shirt, a fake mustache , and of course, chains on chains on chains on chains.
Things To Do This Bye Weekend In State College
There’s plenty to do in State College this bye weekend.
Send this to a friend
Comments