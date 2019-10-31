PSU news by
Your ‘This Is Halloweekend’ Playlist

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
10/31/19 4:12 am

The ~spookiest~ day of the year is finally here! Halloween has arrived, and it couldn’t be a more perfect start to Halloweekend.

We’ve compiled a playlist of songs that will help get you in Halloweekend pregame mode the Halloween spirit. Nothing says Halloween with classic songs like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller, The Nightmare Before Christmas’ “This is Halloween,” Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp,” and the graveyard smash, “The Monster Mash.”

So enjoy this thriller of a playlist, and party hard (and safely) this Halloweekend.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

Comments

