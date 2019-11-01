Penn State Women’s Basketball Cruises To 64-44 Exhibition Win Over Kutztown

A new era of Penn State women’s basketball got off to a solid start Friday night as Carolyn Kieger’s squad held its own on both ends of the floor, winning 64-44 in an exhibition game against Kutztown.

Kamaria McDaniel led the way for Penn State, racking up 25 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Freshman Mya Bembry also had an impressive performance, pitching in eight points and eight rebounds in her debut at the Bryce Jordan Center.

How It Happened

Senior Siyeh Frazier opened scoring for the Lady Lions Friday evening, pulling up from the free-throw line and sinking the shot with ease. A couple of possessions later, freshman Mya Bembry got in on the scoring action, knocking down a shot with confidence from behind the arch.

Bembry would go on to score on the next two possessions, tallying a total of six points in less than a minute and helping the Lady Lions jump out to an early 8-3 lead.

From this point forward, Kieger’s squad never really looked back. The Lady Lions shot a respectable 41% from field goal range in the first quarter with 8-17 shooting, and clearly overwhelmed the Golden Bears.

Defensively, the Lady Lions had a dominant first quarter, forcing 10 turnovers on five steals and holding Kutztown to just seven points. They effectively capitalized on these plays and did well in transition from offense to defense.

The Golden Bears came back fighting in the second quarter, scoring seven unanswered points before Frazier knocked down another field goal and got things going offensively for Penn State once again.

The Lady Lions’ momentum stalled, however, when they allowed nine turnovers of their in the second quarter and only put up 12 points on 5-17 shooting. Despite this momentary lapse, they still managed to head into the locker room at halftime with a comfortable 31-18 lead.

Kamaria McDaniel opened the third quarter with a three-pointer followed by a layup, creating an offense spark for Penn State that ultimately played a huge role in the win. The Lady Lions cruised to victory in the second half, but were far from perfect.

McDaniel finished the game with a double-double, scoring 25 points on 8-21 shooting and securing 10 rebounds. Mya Bembry chipped in eight points for the Lady Lions, while Lauren Ebo and Frazier had seven and six points, respectively.

As a team, Penn State shot 40.6 percent from field-goal range and 28.6 percent from the three-point line. The team came out on top against Kutztown, but have a lot of work to do going forward in preparation for the regular season.

Takeaways

Penn State performed well defensively against Kutztown, forcing a total of 32 turnovers and 16 steals. This helped make up for the Lady Lions’ inconsistent offense, as they struggled at times to find a rhythm and knock down shots.

Mya Bembry made a statement in her debut at the Bryce Jordan Center, certainly earning herself some playing time in the near future. She stood out among the team’s young players and could play a big part in its success under Kieger.

Alisia Smith played for the first time Friday night since returning from injury, playing a total of nine minutes and chipping in two points for the Lady Lions.

Shay Hagans provided a much-needed spark off the bench for Penn State. The speedy freshman had five points in her debut and saw plenty of playing time. She’s yet another exciting young player.

The Bryce Jordan Center was slightly more crowded than usual for Carolyn Kieger’s first game as Penn State’s head coach, especially considering that the game was a preseason exhibition match. Kieger emphasized the importance of filling the BJC for each game after Friday’s win. “We need to pack that place,” she said. “People need to jump on the bandwagon now.”

What’s Next

The Lady Lions kick off the regular season at the Bryce Jordan Center Sunday, November 10 in a matchup against Rider. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

