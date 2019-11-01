Podward State: Episode Six

Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” This week, we discuss Penn State football’s win over Michigan State, Penn State men’s and women’s basketball tipping off their 2019-20 seasons, debate which library entrance is the *true* main entrance, and the potential for the 100 block of Allen Street to become a pedestrian mall.

New episodes of the podcast are released once a week, and it features discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the sixth episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

0:00-3:40: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)

Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi) 3:40-6:25: NCAA’s statement on compensating athletes

NCAA’s statement on compensating athletes 6:25-17:00: Penn State-Michigan State football recap (featuring assistant sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)

Penn State-Michigan State football recap (featuring assistant sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart) 17:00-20:05: Bye Week rooting guide (hosted by the Matt’s)

Bye Week rooting guide (hosted by the Matt’s) 20:05-20:50: Break

Break 20:50-31:20 : Penn State men’s basketball observations from exhibition win over Delaware (featuring sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)

: Penn State men’s basketball observations from exhibition win over Delaware (featuring sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart) 31:20-37:25: Allen Street pedestrian mall proposal/Super Bar (???) (featuring visual staff member Sam Brungo)

Allen Street pedestrian mall proposal/Super Bar (???) (featuring visual staff member Sam Brungo) 37:25-37:55: Break

Break 37:55-44:30: Penn State women’s basketball season preview (featuring staff writer Hope Damato and news editor Rory Pelella)

Penn State women’s basketball season preview (featuring staff writer Hope Damato and news editor Rory Pelella) 44:30-53:07: Onward Debate: Which side of the library is the front? (featuring staff writers Alysa Rubin and Sarah Baumann)



Mitch Stewart Mitch is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism from Roanoke, Virginia. In addition to his role with Onward State, Mitch talks about all the #sprots on Penn State's CommRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid the agony that being a Mets fan brings to his daily life. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at [email protected], and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

