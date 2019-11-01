PSU news by
Podward State: Episode Six

By Mitch Stewart
11/1/19 11:50 am

Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” This week, we discuss Penn State football’s win over Michigan State, Penn State men’s and women’s basketball tipping off their 2019-20 seasons, debate which library entrance is the *true* main entrance, and the potential for the 100 block of Allen Street to become a pedestrian mall.

New episodes of the podcast are released once a week, and it features discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.

You can listen to the sixth episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.

  • 0:00-3:40: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)
  • 3:40-6:25: NCAA’s statement on compensating athletes
  • 6:25-17:00: Penn State-Michigan State football recap (featuring assistant sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)
  • 17:00-20:05: Bye Week rooting guide (hosted by the Matt’s)
  • 20:05-20:50: Break
  • 20:50-31:20: Penn State men’s basketball observations from exhibition win over Delaware (featuring sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)
  • 31:20-37:25: Allen Street pedestrian mall proposal/Super Bar (???) (featuring visual staff member Sam Brungo)
  • 37:25-37:55: Break
  • 37:55-44:30: Penn State women’s basketball season preview (featuring staff writer Hope Damato and news editor Rory Pelella)
  • 44:30-53:07: Onward Debate: Which side of the library is the front? (featuring staff writers Alysa Rubin and Sarah Baumann)

About the Author

Mitch Stewart

Mitch is a senior majoring in broadcast journalism from Roanoke, Virginia. In addition to his role with Onward State, Mitch talks about all the #sprots on Penn State's CommRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid the agony that being a Mets fan brings to his daily life. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at [email protected], and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

