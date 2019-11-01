Podward State: Episode Six
Onward State has released a new episode of “Podward State.” This week, we discuss Penn State football’s win over Michigan State, Penn State men’s and women’s basketball tipping off their 2019-20 seasons, debate which library entrance is the *true* main entrance, and the potential for the 100 block of Allen Street to become a pedestrian mall.
New episodes of the podcast are released once a week, and it features discussions about all things Penn State – including sports, news, student life, and entertainment.
You can listen to the sixth episode below, and you can also check out our time-stamped listed of discussion topics on this page, too.
- 0:00-3:40: Introduction (hosted by staff writers Matt Ogden and Matt Paolizzi)
- 3:40-6:25: NCAA’s statement on compensating athletes
- 6:25-17:00: Penn State-Michigan State football recap (featuring assistant sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)
- 17:00-20:05: Bye Week rooting guide (hosted by the Matt’s)
- 20:05-20:50: Break
- 20:50-31:20: Penn State men’s basketball observations from exhibition win over Delaware (featuring sports editor Will Pegler and staff writer Mitch Stewart)
- 31:20-37:25: Allen Street pedestrian mall proposal/Super Bar (???) (featuring visual staff member Sam Brungo)
- 37:25-37:55: Break
- 37:55-44:30: Penn State women’s basketball season preview (featuring staff writer Hope Damato and news editor Rory Pelella)
- 44:30-53:07: Onward Debate: Which side of the library is the front? (featuring staff writers Alysa Rubin and Sarah Baumann)
