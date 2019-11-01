Wisconsin’s Roman Ahcan Suspended One Game For Dirty Hit On Penn State Hockey’s Denis Smirnov

Wisconsin forward Roman Ahcan will not play against Penn State hockey tonight after he was suspended for one game by the Big Ten, according to USCHO.

Ahcan received a five-minute major for interference and a game misconduct after leveling senior wing Denis Smirnov in the third period of Thursday night’s game, which ended in a 6-1 win for the Nittany Lions.

Smirnov, who’s scored two goals and four assists in six games for Penn State this year, didn’t return to the game after taking the hit with 5:43 to play in the third period. He stayed down on the ice and was tended to by a trainer for a while before skating off the ice under his own power and heading straight into the locker room.

Head coach Guy Gadowsky didn’t have any update on Smirnov’s status at his postgame press conference, so his availability for Friday night’s series finale between the sides is unclear.

Ahcan finished the game with 23 penalty minutes, and his dirty hit on Smirnov wasn’t the first shot he took to the head of a Nittany Lion on Thursday night. The sophomore was called for contact to the head on Penn State freshman Tyler Gratton with 8:02 left in the third period, and he hit Smirnov up high 19 seconds after exiting the penalty box. He’s scored nine points (two goals, seven assists) in seven games this year.

Wisconsin's Roman Ahcan with the big hit on Penn State forward Tyler Gratton. Ahcan got two for a hit to the head on the play. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/sjDEaRkW7p — Stars n’ Stripes Hockey (@StarsStripesHKY) November 1, 2019

Thursday’s Big Ten opener for Penn State and Wisconsin was very chippy and physical throughout the evening, and the two teams will close their series at 6 p.m. Friday.

Tonight also marks the Nittany Lions’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game in which fans are encouraged to bring gently-used stuffed animals to throw on the ice during one of the game’s intermissions. All toys thrown on the ice will be donated to Four Diamonds children.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Meet Luke The Lab: The Best Boy On Campus And CAPS’ Therapy Dog “As for Luke, his primary role on a college campus is to help relieve stress, provide little pockets of happiness for the students.”