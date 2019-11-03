Penn State Football Ranked No. 5 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football held its spot at No. 5 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

JUST IN: Penn State football holds its spot at No. 5 in the @AP_Top25 poll. pic.twitter.com/FCctvJO1J2 — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 3, 2019

The Nittany Lions were idle on Saturday during their second of two bye weeks this season. Interestingly, each of the top three teams in the AP Top 25 poll — LSU, Alabama, and Ohio State — also did not have games on Saturday. The only top-five team to play this week was No. 4 Clemson, which beat Wofford 59-14. As far as the rest of the top 10 is concerned, Georgia took down Florida to leap-frog the Gators and move up two spots to No. 6.

James Franklin’s program has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 51 consecutive weeks. That’s the fifth-longest active streak in all of college football behind Alabama (190 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (124), Clemson (79), and Oklahoma (51) are the only other teams with longer streaks than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has moved up 10 spots since earning the No. 15 spot in the 2019 preseason AP Top 25 poll, and it’s been ranked in the poll since pulling off a White Out upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on October 22, 2016.

On top of this week’s AP Top 25 poll, Penn State checked in at No. 5 in the newest Coaches’ Poll. The Nittany Lions began this season at No. 14 in that poll, and they’ve only moved up since then.

No. 5 Penn State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) will travel to the Twin Cities for a grudge match against No. 13 Minnesota (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten). The game will begin at noon on Saturday, November 9 and be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Meet Luke The Lab: The Best Boy On Campus And CAPS’ Therapy Dog “As for Luke, his primary role on a college campus is to help relieve stress, provide little pockets of happiness for the students.”