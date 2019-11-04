Penn State Football’s ‘Gradient’ Celebrity Lookalikes

In the past few weeks, the app, Gradient, has taken social media by storm. With Gradient, you upload a picture and are matched with a celebrity lookalike. Once your picture is given a match, a four-frame gradient shows gradual change from one person to another.

Reality TV star Scott Disick discovered that he looked like Jared Leto, and — you will never guess — Scott Disick. To no surprise, Kylie Jenner looked like Kendall Jenner. And other celebrities were stunned by their results.

We took it upon ourselves to see what celebrities some of the Penn State football players look like. Some results are compelling. Others are disturbing.

Sean Clifford: Cristiano Ronaldo

I guess it only makes sense to compare two GOATs.

Blake Gillikin: Jennifer Aniston

It is hard to say if this is a compliment or an insult for Blake Gillikin. Maybe if I had those luscious locks, I would look like Jennifer Anniston too.

Cam Brown: Lil Nas X

The subtle ‘stache really seals the deal for this one. Who else thinks we deserve an “Old Town Road” Cam Brown x Lil Nas X collab?

James Franklin: John Lennon

I was expecting a picture of the Rock wearing glasses, but somehow this is spot on. Franklin’s beaming smile resembles John Lennon’s exactly.

KJ Hamler: Megan Fox

I’m not sure what I was expecting, but it sure was not this. Hamler and Megan Fox might have a similar cheek structure, but beyond that, I don’t what the algorithm was doing. The in-between frames where Fox sports a faded eyeblack strip and has half-translucent teeth are among the weirder thing I’ve seen lately.

Journey Brown: Kevin Hart

There are definitely some similarities between Journey Brown and Kevin Hart. The similar haircut and facial hair is enough to agree with this match.

The Nittany Lion: Wiz Khalifa

The Nittany Lion truly lives “Young, Wild, & Free” on football gamedays. Rumor has it the Lion jams out to “We Dem Boyz” before every home game. Wiz and the Nittany Lion look like long lost brothers.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman contributor from York, PA. She plans to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]