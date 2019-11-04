Ric Flair Mad Online Because Penn State Football Is Ranked Above Georgia

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is NOT happy about the way the latest AP Top 25 poll shook out.

Flair’s beloved Georgia Bulldogs moved up two spots to No. 6 after taking down Florida, which tumbled four spots to No. 10, by a final score of 24-17 in the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Although Kirby Smart’s squad picked up an impressive victory and effectively knocked the Gators out of the SEC and national title equations, Flair isn’t satisfied.

What’s Up With The @AP Putting Penn State Over The Dawgs??? Seriously??? Woo Woo! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 3, 2019

Apparently, Flair doesn’t know that the Nittany Lions are 8-0 with a pair of victories over top-20 opponents in Michigan and Iowa. Things can obviously change between now and the end of the year, but saying that Georgia should be ranked above Penn State right now is an objectively bad take — especially considering the Dawgs’ 20-17 home defeat to a South Carolina squad that got smacked 41-21 by lowly Tennessee two weeks later.

The wrestling legend has a ~mixed~ history of cheering for and against Penn State. He wanted the Nittany Lions to beat Ohio State in the 2016 White Out, but apparently, that game didn’t matter too much because “no one [was] beating Michigan.” Penn State granted Flair’s wish with a program-changing 24-21 stunner in Happy Valley, and the Buckeyes’ double-overtime victory in “The Game” that year paved the way for James Franklin to capture his first-ever Big Ten title and, more importantly, for Flair’s take to age oh-so poorly.

One year later, Flair tweeted his support for the Wolverines ahead of the White Out. He said Penn State should be wary of Michigan — another take that aged horrendously. Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley rolled all over Michigan during a 42-13 victory in front of a then-record crowd at Beaver Stadium.

With all this football talk out of the way (and because Penn State is 8-0), there’s just one thing left to say:

Alexa, play “Ric Flair Drip.”

