Willard Preacher Shares His Thoughts On Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’

It’s been a little over a week since Kanye West released his new album Jesus Is King.

West, who is known for his drastic shifts in musical style with each album he drops, went a completely different route this time around, as Jesus Is King is a full-blown gospel-rap album. All of the lyrics on the album feature references to his faith in God and Christ, and the album features no swearing — a first for the often-unfiltered West.

The album has received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, and has birthed a new demographic of Kanye fans: religious folk who only previously heard of Kanye through his antics in the tabloids and detested him for them.

To fully grasp what Kanye West is bringing to the table with this new gospel album, we sat down with a true man of God: Gary Cattell, the Willard Preacher, and Penn State’s most notorious religious figure.

Cattell, like many, vaguely knew who Kanye was, but was never a listener of his music.

After hearing a couple of choice lines from the album — yes, we asked his thoughts on the Chic-Fil-A line — Cattell deemed Jesus Is King a well-represented art piece about the Christian faith, but isn’t completely sold that Kanye’s “born-again” act is genuine and not just a phase.

“He sounds like a person who’s actually had an experience with God and is serious about what he believes,” Cattell said. “But, only time will tell.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

Penn State Football’s ‘Gradient’ Celebrity Lookalikes Here are some of our favorite Penn State football celebrity lookalikes.