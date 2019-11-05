James Franklin Expects Noah Cain, John Reid To Play Saturday
Penn State football head coach James Franklin said on Tuesday that he expects senior cornerback John Reid and freshman running back Noah Cain to play in this weekend’s top-15 clash against Minnesota.
Both players suffered undisclosed injuries against Michigan State and didn’t return after initially getting hurt. Despite that, Franklin thinks they’ll be ready to go when Penn State travels to the Twin Cities.
Cain and Reid have been two of Penn State’s most important pieces on their respective sides of the ball. Reid has intercepted two passes — including a game-changing pick-six against Buffalo in week two — and totaled 26 tackles, and he also has one sack to his name. He’s started in every game at cornerback for the Nittany Lions this season and is undoubtedly one of the defense’s leaders.
Elsewhere, Cain has emerged as the top running back on Penn State’s roster as a true freshman. He leads the team with 350 rushing yards and six scores on the ground so far this year, and he was rewarded for his success by being bumped to the top of Penn State’s depth chart this week. Cain isn’t the flashiest player in the world, but he consistently falls forward for gains of four-to-six yards, which add up and keep the offense on schedule.
The Nittany Lions’ second away game against a ranked opponent will kick off at noon Saturday and be broadcast nationally on ABC.
