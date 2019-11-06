PSU news by
Diwali Celebration To Transform Alumni Hall, Immerse Students In South Asian Culture

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
11/6/19 4:06 am

The South Asian Student Association (SASA) is partnering with the Indian Graduate Student Association at Penn State to host the most ambitious Diwali celebration yet.

Diwali was already celebrated on October 27, but those who missed out can experience the celebration at 7 p.m. Sunday, November 10 in Alumni Hall.

The annual event aspires to be even bigger than before, featuring live performances from Bollywood pop singers Mickey Singh and Arjun.

In addition, there will be performances from various dance teams on campus, including Natya, Sher Bhangra, and JaDhoom. Popular DJ Divyesh Khatri will round out the night with a set of his own.

SASA President Prayag Patel encourages all students to attend and celebrate the holiday — even if they are not of South Asian heritage — by dancing and experiencing authentic Indian culture.

“People who are not South Asian can learn more about our culture, and in this case, get to learn about Diwali and how people of India celebrate this festival of light,” Patel said.

Tickets are $4.99 for students and $7.99 for the general public. They will be distributed in the HUB until Friday, November 8.

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

