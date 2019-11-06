Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Releases 2020 Schedule

Penn State men’s lacrosse announced its regular season schedule for 2020 on Tuesday afternoon.

Jeff Tambroni’s squad will open the season against Army on Saturday, January 25. The team will then host Lafayette in their home opener at Panzer Stadium on February 1 before heading to Villanova on February 8.

The team will return to Happy Valley to take on Saint Joseph’s on February 15 before clashing with NCAA runner-up Yale — the team that knocked Penn State out of last season’s tournament — on February 22.

Penn State will open Big Ten conference play with a home game against Maryland on March 29 before contesting with Ohio State on April 5. The Nittany Lions will visit Johns Hopkins, who they defeated in overtime last year to earn the program’s first-ever Big Ten title, on April 5.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a season of firsts, which included the team’s first time winning a Big Ten title and advancing beyond the first round of the NCAA tournament.

After competing in Baltimore, the team will close out the season and conference play with a homestand against Michigan on April 18 and an away game against Rutgers on April 25.

Penn State will play a total of 14 games, six of which will be at home, throughout the 2020 season. Tramboni’s program posted a 16-2 record last season, which was the best in the program’s history.

