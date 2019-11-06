Penn State Ranked No. 33 In Bloomberg National Business School Survey

Of the 94 business schools that were ranked in Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual business school survey, Penn State’s Smeal College of Business cracked into the list’s top half at No. 33.

MBA students, alumni, and recruiters are asked to rank the nation’s business schools for the poll. For the past few years, Stanford’s business school has captured the No. 1 ranking due to compensation and entrepreneurship, and that didn’t change this year.

Penn State’s No. 33 finish is respectable, considering that it competes with the Ivy League and other world-renowned schools like the University of Chicago and MIT.

Smeal rose five spots from its No. 38 ranking in Bloomberg’s survey last year. As one of the top schools in the country for Supply Chain Management and the No. 1 school for graduated CEOs, it comes as no surprise that Penn State keeps climbing in the rankings over time.

The rest of the Big Ten fared well in the rankings, with Northwestern’s Kellogg placing at No. 10. Other Big Ten schools ranked ahead of Smeal are Michigan’s Ross (No. 17), which still sucked at the time of writing, Indiana’s Kelley (No. 25), and Maryland’s Smith (No. 26).

If other Big Ten business schools were ranked, they came after Penn State. Carlson at Minnesota was next in the rankings at No. 35, Wisconsin came in at No. 37, and Broad at Michigan State was No. 39. Fisher at Ohio State was placed eight spots below Penn State at No. 41. Rutgers was ranked at No. 62, and Krannert at Purdue was the last Big Ten school to make the cut at No. 78.

