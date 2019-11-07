PSU news by
State Of State To Hold ‘State Of Us’ Conference November 21

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
11/7/19 7:55 pm

State of State will host its first conference of the fall semester, “State of Us,” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 in the HUB’s Flex Theater.

State of State works to promote positive conversations within Penn State’s community. The event will showcase each speaker’s personal stories and their commitment to Penn State.

Three faculty speakers and three student speakers will discuss topics ranging from on-campus free speech to the impacts you can have on Penn State.

This fall’s conference speakers can be found below:

UPUA Judicial Board member Daniel Zahn will discuss on-campus free speech. Zahn’s fellow students, 2020 Class Gift Executive Director Wil Dunn and Schreyer for Women President Siena Baker, will discuss how students can leave their Penn State legacies and the role of women’s organizations at Penn State, respectively.

Paterno Fellows Director Dr. Jeremy Engels will discuss how to create a life in State College, while Director of Penn State’s Restorative Justice Initiative Dr. Effrain Marimon will discuss creating educational opportunities for incarcerated people. Last, Assistant Dean of Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Borough Council member Dr. Deanna Behrig will discuss the significance of getting involved in State College politics.

The goal of presenting these speakers is to “bring together passionate change-makers” who want to strengthen the Penn State community and promote success at the university.

More information about the upcoming conference can be found here.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English and one of Onward State's news editors.

