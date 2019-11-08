Penn​ State Hockey To Participate In ‘Movember,’ Raise Money For Men’s Health

Penn State hockey will once again participate in Movember, but this time, the team’s players are set to add a fundraising twist to the mustachio’d month of raising awareness for men’s health.

Since 2016, the hockey team has held a yearly competition on its social media accounts each November to see which member of the team could grow the best-looking facial hair. Goaltender Chris Funkey won the first two Movember competitions in 2016 and 2017, but he was dethroned by grad transfer Ludvig Larsson last year.

This year, the team is taking its movement online to the official Movember website. Each player will raise money to make “a difference for men’s health – in prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention,” according to the Movember website.

#GrowYourMo and donate to help us raise much-needed funds and awareness for #menshealth this #Movember – for all the dads, brothers, sons and mates in our lives. Help stop men from dying too young! #WeAre #HockeyValleyhttps://t.co/b4NeHBIMuW — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 7, 2019

Those interested in helping out this great cayse can either donate through the official team page or through each individual player’s page, which can be found on the players’ Twitter accounts or on the team page. All of the players’ Twitter accounts have been retweeted by the official Penn State Men’s Hockey Twitter account.

At the time this article was written, Penn State hockey had raised $3,951 for Movember. James Gobetz currently leads the team with $650 in donations, closely followed by Nikita Pavlychev with $450.

It’s currently unknown whether this year’s competition will be based on the strength of the players’ facial hair or on the amount of money each player raises. Either way, expect to see the sheet of ice at Pegula Ice Arena filled with some of the slickest facial hair at the university throughout the month.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

The Best Six Seconds Of Your Life: If Penn State Football Players Were Vines Vine was shut down by Twitter in 2016. But the six-second videos can still provide some entertainment today, especially when combined with Penn State football.