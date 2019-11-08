Three Penn State Men’s Soccer Players Named To All-Big Ten First Team

Along with his Big Ten Midfielder of the Year Award, Aaron Molloy was named to the All-Big Ten first team Friday morning alongside Liam Butts and Brandon Hackenberg.

Congrats to the 2019 #B1GMSOC All-Big Ten teams and individual honorees. https://t.co/YY5kEa9FGM — Big Ten Soccer (@B1GSoccer) November 8, 2019

Molloy finished second in the Big Ten with 21 points on the season, as he finished with eight goals and five assists. Butts led the line at forward all season for the Nittany Lions. The freshman finished the regular season tied for the team-lead with Molloy with eight scores. Butts was also named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team with Jalen Watson and Kris Shakes. Watson and Butts were both unanimous selections to the group.

Hackenberg was a stout defender for Jeff Cook’s group throughout the regular season. The redshirt junior played alongside Will Campbell on the back line, who won the Sportsmanship Award on Friday.

Molloy, Butts, Hackenberg, and the rest of the Nittany Lions will enter the postseason fray on Sunday, when they face Wisconsin at Jeffrey Field.

