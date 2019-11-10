Penn State Football Falls To No. 9 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football tumbled four spots to No. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

JUST IN: Penn State football fell four spots to No. 9 in this week's @AP_Top25 poll. pic.twitter.com/d9y1jJqQxc — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 10, 2019

The Nittany Lions’ eight-game winning streak came to a close at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota, which moved up six spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll, pulled off a 31-26 upset of Penn State thanks to a hot start in the first half. Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan went 18-for-20 with 339 yards and three touchdowns as Minnesota jumped out to an early lead that Penn State couldn’t overcome. Sean Clifford threw three interceptions — including the game-sealing pick by Jordan Howden in the dying minutes of the fourth quarter.

Despite Saturday’s defeat, James Franklin’s program has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 52 consecutive weeks. Penn State holds the fifth-longest active stretch of week’s in the AP Top 25 poll behind Alabama (191 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (125), Clemson (80), and Oklahoma (55) are the only other teams with longer streaks than the Nittany Lions. Penn State has moved up 10 spots since earning the No. 15 spot in the 2019 preseason AP Top 25 poll, and its streak in the poll began after a White Out upset of then-No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on October 22, 2016.

In addition to the AP Top 25 poll, Penn State fell six spots to No. 11 in this week’s Coaches’ Poll. The College Football Playoff committee will release its top 25 rankings at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

No. 9 Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) will get its first shot at redemption from Saturday’s defeat at Beaver Stadium on November 16. The Nittany Lions will host No. 24 Indiana (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) at noon Saturday for a game that’ll be broadcast nationally on ABC.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]