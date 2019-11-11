PSU news by
Countdown Is On With 100 Days ‘Til THON 2020

Morton Lin | Onward State
By Grace Cunningham
11/11/19 4:07 am

Wednesday, November 13 marks 100 days until students, supporters, and Four Diamonds Families will fill the Bryce Jordan Center for THON 2020. To celebrate the milestone, THON will hold its annual 100 Days ‘Til THON event in the HUB this week.

100 Days ‘Til THON provides an opportunity for Penn Staters to get excited for THON 2020 and recognizes the work volunteers have completed so far.

Wednesday’s celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will include plenty of events, performances, speakers, and fundraisers.

Below is the lineup of events for 100 Days ‘Til THON:

  • 11:00 a.m.: Official event start time at the HUB
  • 11:10 a.m.: Line Dance
  • 11:15 a.m.: Family Speaker
  • 11:30 a.m.: THON’S Best Dance Crew
  • 12:10 p.m.: Harmony Performance
  • 12:30 p.m.: Lowjack Lite Performance
  • 1:25 p.m.: Hair Donation
  • 1:50 p.m.: Line Dance
  • 2:05 p.m.: Human Picture
  • 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Event Ends

More information about 100 Days ‘Till THON can be found here.

We dance in 102!

