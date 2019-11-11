Countdown Is On With 100 Days ‘Til THON 2020

Wednesday, November 13 marks 100 days until students, supporters, and Four Diamonds Families will fill the Bryce Jordan Center for THON 2020. To celebrate the milestone, THON will hold its annual 100 Days ‘Til THON event in the HUB this week.

100 Days ‘Til THON provides an opportunity for Penn Staters to get excited for THON 2020 and recognizes the work volunteers have completed so far.

Wednesday’s celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The celebration will include plenty of events, performances, speakers, and fundraisers.

Below is the lineup of events for 100 Days ‘Til THON:

11:00 a.m.: Official event start time at the HUB

Official event start time at the HUB 11:10 a.m.: Line Dance

Line Dance 11:15 a.m.: Family Speaker

Family Speaker 11:30 a.m.: THON’S Best Dance Crew

THON’S Best Dance Crew 12:10 p.m.: Harmony Performance

Harmony Performance 12:30 p.m.: Lowjack Lite Performance

Lowjack Lite Performance 1:25 p.m.: Hair Donation

Hair Donation 1:50 p.m.: Line Dance

Line Dance 2:05 p.m.: Human Picture

Human Picture 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Event Ends

More information about 100 Days ‘Till THON can be found here.

We dance in 102!

About the Author

Grace Cunningham Grace is a freshman advertising major from Chatham, New Jersey. No, she doesn’t know Snooki, and yes, she will fight you if you tell her that Pennsylvania bagels are good. Grace loves buffalo chicken, the Yankees, and Youtube conspiracy videos. Follow her on twitter @gecunningham7 or email her at [email protected] to tell her she sucks.