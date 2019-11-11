Penn State Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 8 In Week 11 Division I Poll

Penn State women’s volleyball checks in at No. 8 in this week’s AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

This is now the fourth week Russ Rose’s program has appeared at No. 8 in the poll — five weeks if you include its preseason ranking.

The Nittany Lions are joined by fellow Big Ten rivals Minnesota (No. 5), Nebraska (No. 6), and Wisconsin (No. 7) in the poll. Also featured in this week’s rankings are Purdue and Illinois at No. 16 and No. 25, respectively.

Penn State remains at No. 8 following yet another 2-0 week of conference play. The team made easy work of Indiana in a sweep last Friday and took down then-No. 15 Purdue in four sets on Senior Night thanks to stellar play from the program’s five seniors.

The Nittany Lions (19-4, 12-2 Big Ten) will continue their season this week when they embark on a four-match road trip beginning with No. 25 Illinois on Friday, November 15. First serve in Champaign is set for 8 p.m.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]