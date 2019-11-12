Grammy And Emmy-Winning Violinist Itzhak Perlman To Return To Penn State November 14
World-famous violinist Itzhak Perlman will return to Penn State on Thursday, November 14 for a night full of music, films, and stories.
Perlman will be joined by his longtime pianist Rohan De Silva, who along with Perlman, performed a sold-out show in 2008.
The event will take place in the Eisenhower Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. Perlman is celebrating his debut career moment which occurred on “The Sullivan Show” more than 60 years ago.
This will be Perlman’s fifth visit to Penn State. He first performed in 1971 at a recital in Schwab Auditorium. His last visit to State College was 10 years ago, when Perlman, pianist Emanuel Ax, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed together as a trio for the first time.
Perlman has a variety of very notable accolades he has received over the years of his career. In 1986, President Reagan presented Perlman with the Medal of Liberty. In 2000, President Clinton awarded him the National Medal of Arts. The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts recognized Perlman in 2003 for his contribution to the cultural and educational viability of America.
Student tickets can be purchased for $50, while all others cost $90. More information about the event can be found here, where you can also purchase your tickets.
