[Photo Story] Getting Buggy At The Frost Entomological Museum

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Alysa Rubin
11/14/19 4:01 am

After being closed for renovation for six years, the Frost Entomological Museum recently reopened to the public.

The museum, which boasts a collection of more than a million arthropods, reopened on November 8. The renovations include updated exhibits, more storage space, and improved research capacity.

Upon entering the museum, guests are greeted with a visual display of the museum’s history.

Visitors can observe exhibits containing hundreds of thousands of bugs, ranging from butterflies to beetles.

Floor-to-ceiling displays of specimens line the walls, covering every available inch of space and giving the area a little bit of buzz.

Other exhibits are interactive, encouraging visitors to take a hands-on approach while they learn.

However, some exhibits are still under construction. According to the museum, this observable hive will ~bee~ ready by spring 2020.

The Frost Entomological Museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is located across the street from the Berkey Creamery. More information on the museum and its collections can be found on its website.

Alysa Rubin

Alysa Rubin is a freshman majoring in journalism.

