[Photo Story] Getting Buggy At The Frost Entomological Museum
After being closed for renovation for six years, the Frost Entomological Museum recently reopened to the public.
The museum, which boasts a collection of more than a million arthropods, reopened on November 8. The renovations include updated exhibits, more storage space, and improved research capacity.
Upon entering the museum, guests are greeted with a visual display of the museum’s history.
Visitors can observe exhibits containing hundreds of thousands of bugs, ranging from butterflies to beetles.
Floor-to-ceiling displays of specimens line the walls, covering every available inch of space and giving the area a little bit of buzz.
Other exhibits are interactive, encouraging visitors to take a hands-on approach while they learn.
However, some exhibits are still under construction. According to the museum, this observable hive will ~bee~ ready by spring 2020.
The Frost Entomological Museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is located across the street from the Berkey Creamery. More information on the museum and its collections can be found on its website.
