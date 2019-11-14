[Photo Story] Getting Buggy At The Frost Entomological Museum

After being closed for renovation for six years, the Frost Entomological Museum recently reopened to the public.

The museum, which boasts a collection of more than a million arthropods, reopened on November 8. The renovations include updated exhibits, more storage space, and improved research capacity.

Upon entering the museum, guests are greeted with a visual display of the museum’s history.

Visitors can observe exhibits containing hundreds of thousands of bugs, ranging from butterflies to beetles.

Floor-to-ceiling displays of specimens line the walls, covering every available inch of space and giving the area a little bit of buzz.

Other exhibits are interactive, encouraging visitors to take a hands-on approach while they learn.

However, some exhibits are still under construction. According to the museum, this observable hive will ~bee~ ready by spring 2020.

The Frost Entomological Museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is located across the street from the Berkey Creamery. More information on the museum and its collections can be found on its website.

