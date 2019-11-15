Penn State Baseball Adds Six Recruits On National Signing Day

Penn State baseball added six players to its class of 2020 on National Signing Day.

Three pitchers and three position players will join the Nittany Lions next year These six additions should help a Penn State team that recorded a 22-27 record last year improve.

Will Carpenter is a 6’2” shortstop from Aurora, Ohio. He is a left-handed batter, but is right-handed in the field.

According to Perfect Game‘s player rating scale, Carpenter is poised for a distinguished college career and is a potential MLB draft pick. The site notes that his defense is what makes him a special player, and that he’ll need to improve offensively in Happy Valley.

Nicolas Cosentino is a 6’2” right-handed pitcher from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His best fastball speed reached 91 miles per hour, and with time and training, that speed can improve. Cosentino managed to raise his velocity by 14 mph from 2017 to 2019.

Gaeten Grandelli is a 5’11” outfielder from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His main position is center field, he bats left-handed, and throws right-handed. He has played first base as well, but his height from playing that position at the college level.

Jay Harry is a 6’0” shortstop from Metuchen, New Jersey. Like his fellow shortstop recruit Will Carpenter, he bats left-handed and throws right-handed. He also has experience at second and third base, which means he can be a strong utility player for the team throughout the year.

Jaden Henline is a 6’2” right-handed pitcher from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. Henline is a nine on the Perfect Game point scale, and has three solid pitches in his fastball, curveball, and changeup. They are still developing into quality pitches.

Chad Rogers is a 6’5” right-handed pitcher from Mentor, Ohio. His fastball is his best pitch, topping out at 89 mph. His size and frame are his biggest advantages, and with more development he can become a quality pitcher for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State baseball begins its season in March.

