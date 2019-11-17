PSU news by
No. 8 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Northwestern

shannon-volleyball-purdue-3
Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
11/17/19 3:26 pm

No. 8 Penn State women’s volleyball continued its four-match road trip with a sweep against Northwestern Sunday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Jonni Parker collected a match-high 13 kills in the 25-15, 25-18, 25-15 win over the Wildcats.

How It Happened

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead over the Wildcats to begin the opening set. An overwhelming display of offense powered the team to a 25-15 win, as Penn State hit .375 as a team and recorded 16 kills in the first set.

Northwestern tightened up the competition in the second set but ultimately fell to Penn State 25-18. Penn State’s offense continued to heat up in the second game, as Russ Rose’s squad broke out for 20 kills on .429 hitting.

Ultimately, the Nittany Lions finished off the Wildcats by winning the third set 25-15. Penn State dominated on both sides of the ball to earn its fourth-straight win with the victory over Northwestern.

Penn State’s sensational sophomores were on full display Sunday afternoon, as Jonni Parker, Kaitlyn Hord, and Serena Gray led the team offensively with 13, 10, and 10 kills, respectively. The latter two combined for six total blocks against the Wildcats.

Setter Gabby Blossom dished out 42 assists in the win over the Wildcats. She also contributed defensively by tallying eight digs, good for second on the team behind libero Kendall White.

White tallied 13 digs in the win over the Wildcats, which brought her career total up to 1,889. She needs just 69 more to become Penn State’s all-time digs leader.

The Nittany Lions’ defense suffocated Northwestern’s attack nearly the entire match, as the Wildcats hit just .138 as a team throughout the match. Penn State also picked up 12 blocks against the Wildcats en route to a commanding conference win.

Player Of The Match

Jonni Parker | Outside Hitter/Right Side

Parker erupted for 13 kills on .458 hitting in addition to five digs, a service ace, and a block. The sophomore sensation played a major role in helping the Nittany Lions hit .396 as a team Sunday afternoon — their sixth-highest mark of the season.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions (21-4, 14-2 Big Ten) will continue their four-match road trip when they head to Indiana on Wednesday, November 20. First serve against the Hoosiers is set for 7 p.m.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

