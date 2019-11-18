Outback Bowl A Popular Projected Bowl Destination For Penn State Football

Coming off a much-needed victory over Indiana, No. 9 Penn State has a much clearer view of its bowl fate.

After falling to Minnesota in week 11, the Nittany Lions’ bowl projections were mostly mixed. Now, most analysts are still torn between either the Outback Bowl or the Citrus Bowl for Penn State, a downgrade over a handful of New Year’s Six projections last week.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, Sports Illustrated’s Steve Deace, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford, and Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report all see Penn State football playing in the Outback Bowl. Bonagura, Crawford, and Tansey predict a 10-2 Nittany Lion team to clash with Texas A&M, while Beace likes Auburn instead.

The Outback Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Penn State has played in this bowl four times in program history, most recently in 2011 when it fell 37-24 to Florida.

The two analyst outliers are Mark Schlabach of ESPN and Bill Bender of Sporting News, who have different ideas for the Nittany Lions. Schlabach predicts Penn State squaring off against Florida in the Citrus Bowl, and Bender sees a clash against Texas A&M in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Bender’s prediction is the only one unchanged from last week.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports also no longer predicts a New Year’s Six bowl appearance for Penn State. Palm sees Wisconsin as the Big Ten representative in the Rose Bowl, over both Penn State and Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions’ fate could be all but sealed after Saturday’s showdown in Columbus against Ohio State, but most analysts foresee a loss for Penn State and a 10-2 final record. With only a game against a 2-8 Rutgers team left afterwards, Ohio State will be the last chance for Penn State to win the division and fight its way into the Playoff.

