PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Hockey To Play At Bridgestone Arena In Nashville Next Season

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
11/18/19 12:44 pm

Penn State hockey will square off against North Dakota at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on October 17, 2020.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. Eastern time on December 14. Puck drop is tentatively slated for 7:07 p.m. Central time (8:07 p.m. Eastern).

The game will mark the annual United States Hockey Hall of Fame game. Barring an NCAA tournament meeting this year, it’ll be the first-ever clash between the Nittany Lions and North Dakota.

This match-up between Guy Gadowsky’s program and the Fighting Hawks has been in the making for years now, and work behind the scenes from both sides culminated in Monday’s announcement. Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald first reported that North Dakota was interested in playing Penn State in Nashville in May 2018.

A lot can obviously change from now until the start of next season, but North Dakota is currently 8-1-2 and ranked No. 5 in the USCHO poll. The Fighting Hawks are one of college hockey’s blue-blood programs, and they’ve produced high-quality NHL players throughout their history. Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews and United States Olympians Zach Parise and TJ Oshie are among North Dakota’s most notable active NHL alumni.

Nashville might not exactly seem like a hockey hotbed, but the hometown Predators have become one of the most popular sports teams in the city. Although the team was knocked out in the first round of last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bridgestone Arena’s rowdy fan support played a big part in Nashville qualifying for the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. The rink’s notorious atmosphere made the city an appealing option for North Dakota during the planning process of this game.

Penn State has never played a game in “Smashville,” but the team is definitely no stranger to NHL rinks. Guy Gadowsky’s program has made appearances at the homes of the Philadelphia FlyersPittsburgh Penguins, and Arizona Coyotes since the start of the 2016-17 season. The team most recently played Michigan at Madison Square Garden and came away with a 5-2 victory in front of a great crowd made up of mostly Penn State supporters.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Penn State’s Post-Indiana Report Card

Excellent performances from Penn State’s offensive line and tight ends powered the team’s run game in Saturday’s win over Indiana.

Penn State Football Stays Put At No. 9 In AP Top 25 Poll

No. 8 Penn State Hockey Comes From Behind In 6-3 Victory Over Minnesota

Condom Balloons, Penn State Football: A Match Made In Heaven

Penn State’s game against Indiana gave us one of the weirdest phenomena we didn’t know we needed in the student section.

Gameday Observations: Indiana 2019

Last year, we had the Mo Bamba game against Iowa. In 2017, we had Saquon Barkley’s ripped-my-pants game against Nebraska. This weekend, we had the condom game.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend