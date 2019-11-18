Penn State Hoops Picks Up Top 25 Rankings From ESPN And Andy Katz

It’s been another week of climbing for Penn State men’s basketball, as the Nittany Lions garnered some attention from ESPN, Andy Katz, and the USA Today coaches poll Monday.

Following their win over Georgetown and improvement to 3-0, the Nittany Lions picked up a No. 21 nod in ESPN’s college basketball power index. The power index measures the overall strength of a team, and tries to best predict success going forward. This ranking places Penn State as the third-best team in the Big Ten, behind only Michigan State and Purdue.

Andy Katz, an NCAA correspondent and BTN analyst, periodically puts out his Power 36 rankings, and Penn State snagged the No. 20 spot in the second edition of the year. This ranking also places the Nittany Lions at number three in the Big Ten, but behind Michigan State and Ohio State instead.

Although they were left out of the AP Top 25 again, the Nittany Lions did actually receive nine votes from the USA TODAY coaches poll. This is the earliest in the season the Nittany Lions have ever received votes in either this poll or the AP Top 25.

Nittany Lions receive 9⃣ votes in this week’s @USATODAY Basketball coaches poll! This is the earliest in the season Penn State has received votes in either poll! #ClimbWithUs pic.twitter.com/0B9rCuHrpL — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 18, 2019

Penn State will now turn its focus to its game against Bucknell at the Bryce Jordan Center Tuesday night. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Condom Balloons, Penn State Football: A Match Made In Heaven Penn State’s game against Indiana gave us one of the weirdest phenomena we didn’t know we needed in the student section.