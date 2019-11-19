Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 11 Roundup

Week 11 of the NFL season was yet another quiet one for Nittany Lions in the NFL. With many players out due to a bye week and others having just decent games, there wasn’t a lot to be seen for some of our favorite former players.

Star wide receiver Chris Godwin was the lone Nittany Lion to find the end zone this week, while Saquon Barkley got some much needed rest as the Giants had their bye week.

Here’s a closer look at how all Nittany Lions fared this weekend:

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin didn’t blow up the stat sheet in the Buccaneers’ 34-17 loss to the Saints this Sunday. Godwin only caught three of his six targets for 47 yards in the defeat. It was the fourth straight game that Godwin has gone without eclipsing 100 yards receiving. However, he did haul in a 30-yard touchdown from Jameis Winston, which snapped a four-game streak without a touchdown for Godwin.

Chris Godwin is back in the end zone for his seventh touchdown of the season pic.twitter.com/qXRIBbPguP — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 17, 2019

Despite dropping off from his elite numbers earlier in the season, Godwin still ranks third among wide receivers in total yards with 887, as he trails behind Michael Thomas and teammate Mike Evans. The former Penn State star is also tied for fourth in total receiving touchdowns with seven.

We will see if Godwin can get back to elite form as the Buccaneers take on their divisional-rival Falcons in Week 12.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson struggled on Sunday Night Football against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams. The former Penn State wide receiver had four receptions for only 15 yards as the Bears dropped the primetime matchup 17-7.

It’s hard to blame Robinson for his inconsistent numbers recently, considering the quarterback issues that the Bears have had. It is the fourth week in a row that Robinson has failed to receive a touchdown pass.

The Bears will try to bounce back next week as they host the struggling Giants. Robinson will play against fellow Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley.

Sam Ficken, New York Jets

Former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken didn’t add much value in the Jets 34-17 win over the Redskins. While he was responsible for four points in the win Sunday, he was 0-1 on field goal attempts for the day after missing one from 49 yards out. The place kicker also went 4-5 on PATs.

Although Ficken had two misses, it did not hurt the Jets as they controlled the game easily. This is the third straight week that Ficken has missed a field goal. He is now 7-11 on field goal attempts this season.

Ficken will try to prove he can be more consistent for the Jets when they take on the Oakland Raiders next week.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki struggled for the second week in a row after his career game against the Jets two weeks ago. The tight end caught four passes for only 18 yards in the Dolphins’ 37-20 loss to the Bills.

Gesicki was starting to post some promising numbers in the middle of season, but has since regressed the past two games. The athletic tight end has shown signs of talent, but has still remained inconsistent for the Dolphins.

The former Penn State star will try to bounce back against the Browns next week.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders can be added to the list of struggling former Penn State players in week 11, but to be fair, who else was playing against arguably the best defense in the NFL? The running back totaled 47 yards in the Eagles’ 17-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. He had 11 rush attempts for 38 yards along with two receptions for nine yards.

Sanders had the chance to step up in the Eagles game this week with starting running back Jordan Howard out. Although he saw more touches, Sanders still didn’t stand out as the number one back for the Birds. He has been a big playmaker for the Eagles so far, but has only found the end zone one time.

Sanders and the Eagles will try to improve next week as they take on the Seahawks in a huge NFC matchup.

Other Notables

Sean Lee: Sean Lee struggled for the Cowboys yet again, as he totaled only two tackles in their 35-27 win over the Lions.

