[Photo Story] Take A Look Around The New Student Veteran Center

Penn State’s new Student Veteran Center opened November 15 and offers several resources for student veterans. University Park alone is home to about 400 student veterans, while the other Commonwealth campuses have a total of more than 5,000 veterans.

Located in the Ritenour Building, the center is intended is to be an easily accessible hub of activity for student veterans.

At the entrance, there’s a chair honoring those who have gone missing while serving in the military.

The Student Veteran Center holds the Office of Veterans Programs and the Office of Veterans Affairs and Services, which provides services in certification, general counseling, and outreach.

The Dowling Family Student Veteran Lounge is in memory of Penn State veterans.

Several study rooms and lounges are available for student veterans to use.

The flags of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps line the exit.

About the Author

Lily Whitmoyer Lily is a freshman Photojournalism student from outside of Reading, PA. She loves reciting "Friends" lines whenever possible and collecting Penn State apparel. If you want to swap cat pictures, discuss the best place to get pancakes, or see the random pictures she takes, follow @whitmoyer27 on Twitter or @whitmoyer.27 on Instagram.