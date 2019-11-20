Penn State Wrestling’s Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf To Visit White House

Former Penn State wrestling greats Bo Nickal and Jason Nolf will join some of their fellow 2019 NCAA wrestling champions at the White House this weekend, USA Wrestling announced Wednesday morning.

Nickal and Nolf were invited as part of the NCAA’s Champions Day, which will also recognize the top student-athletes in other sports. They’re expected to meet United States President Donald Trump as part of their tour around the White House.

Several 2019 NCAA champion Penn State wrestling team members and many 2019 NCAA individual champions to visit the @WhiteHouse, November 22@NCAAwrestling



: https://t.co/8d9k6aPOjC pic.twitter.com/gaxBqlhuSb — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) November 20, 2019

All 10 NCAA champions received invitations to the event, but not all will be in attendance. The duo will join fellow NCAA champions including Rutgers’ Nick Suriano (sigh) and Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis in Washington. Other Penn Staters such as Mason Manville, former All-American Nick Nevills, and senior associate athletic director Rick Kaluza will attend as well, representing the team-champion Nittany Lions.

Members of the current team, including Anthony Cassar, who won a national title last season, won’t be in attendance as Penn State has a dual at Arizona State Friday night. Nickal, Nolf, and Nevills all graduated last year, while Manville is taking an Olympic redshirt this year.

The Nittany Lions crowned three NCAA champions this past season. Nolf, Nickal, and Cassar were each deemed champions at 157 lbs., 197 lbs., and 285 lbs., respectively, en route to Penn State’s eighth national title in nine years. Nickal and Nolf are two of only four three-time champs in program history.

