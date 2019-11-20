PSU news by
UPUA Offering Discounted Lyft Rides To University Park Airport

Cece McCarthy | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
11/20/19 4:10 am

Flying home for Thanksgiving break? The University Park Undergraduate Association is getting in the holiday spirit by providing students with a Lyft coupon for rides to the University Park Airport, the organization announced Tuesday.

UPUA is funding a total of 150 $15 codes for students going to the airport, which was decided back in October. Students can use the code UPUAFALL2019 for $15 off their ride to the local airport.

This is the third year in a row that UPUA is offering assistance to students traveling to the airport for fall break. In the past, the organization has also funded similar coupons for winter and spring break.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

