UPUA Offering Discounted Lyft Rides To University Park Airport
Flying home for Thanksgiving break? The University Park Undergraduate Association is getting in the holiday spirit by providing students with a Lyft coupon for rides to the University Park Airport, the organization announced Tuesday.
UPUA is funding a total of 150 $15 codes for students going to the airport, which was decided back in October. Students can use the code UPUAFALL2019 for $15 off their ride to the local airport.
This is the third year in a row that UPUA is offering assistance to students traveling to the airport for fall break. In the past, the organization has also funded similar coupons for winter and spring break.
