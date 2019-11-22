Report: Penn State Football Starting Center Michal Menet Won’t Play Against Ohio State

Penn State football will reportedly be without its starting center against Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

According to FOX 43 in Harrisburg, redshirt junior Michal Menet will not play against the Buckeyes due to an undisclosed injury.

Mike Miranda — a redshirt sophomore who’s mostly played guard for Penn State this year — will reportedly start at center in Menet’s place. Miranda typically rotates into games at the right guard position along with CJ Thorpe, and he’s listed as Menet’s backup on the team’s depth chart. Miranda has appeared in all 10 of Penn State’s games this year.

It’s unclear exactly when or how Menet suffered the injury that’ll reportedly keep him out of the lineup on Saturday. He finished Penn State’s 34-27 victory over Indiana by helping the Nittany Lions put together an 18-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up 9:01 of the clock in the fourth quarter. The drive ended with Sean Clifford’s game-clinching one-yard touchdown.

Menet has started at center in every Penn State game this year, and he’s been the anchor of a greatly-improved offensive line. The unit has paved the way for the team’s rushing attack to average 174.9 yards per game, and the front five have also been excellent in pass protection. The offensive line has limited opposing units to fewer than three sacks in seven of Penn State’s 10 games.

Penn State Athletics didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment on Menet’s availability for Saturday’s game.

No. 8 Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) will square off against the second-ranked Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at noon Saturday. The game will be played at Ohio Stadium, and it’ll be broadcast nationally on FOX.

