Penn State Women’s Volleyball Moves Up To No. 7 In Week 13 Division I Poll

shannon-volleyball-2738
Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
11/25/19 2:44 pm

Penn State women’s volleyball (23-4, 16-2 Big Ten) checked in at No. 7 in this week’s AVCA Division I Coaches Poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

Penn State moved up one spot from its previous ranking of No. 8, which the team had held for three consecutive weeks.

The Nittany Lions are joined by Big Ten rivals Wisconsin (No. 5), Nebraska (No. 6), and Minnesota (No. 8) in this week’s rankings. Also included in the poll are No. 16 Purdue, No. 22 Michigan, and No. 24 Illinois.

Russ Rose’s squad went 2-0 in conference action once again this week following sweeps on the road over Indiana and Rutgers. Outside hitter Jonni Parker and middle blocker Serena Gray led the team with 21 kills apiece, while Kaitlyn Hord collected a team-high seven blocks over the weekend.

Penn State will wrap up its regular season this weekend when it returns to Rec Hall to take on No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 8 Minnesota on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30, respectively. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. against the Badgers and 8 p.m. against the Gophers.

