‘Mutual Interest’ Reported Between James Franklin And Florida State For Head Coach Job

Penn State football head coach James Franklin has reportedly been in contact with Florida State regarding its ongoing head coach vacancy, the Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday morning. The Sentinel also stated that there is a “mutual interest” between Franklin and Florida State’s staff.

Florida State’s search for a new head coach began on November 3 when Willie Taggart was fired. Since then, the Seminoles have had “multiple conversations” with Franklin along with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, Memphis head coach Mike Norvell, and Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck.

Florida State’s interim head coach, Odell Haggins, has expressed interest in becoming the permanent head coach despite the program’s continued search. Haggins has reportedly interviewed for the position and has received support from both current and former players.

Earlier in the year, Franklin was also named as one of the top candidates for a coaching job at USC, as Clay Helton is rumored to be fired at the end of the season.

Logistically, this may be difficult for Franklin and the Seminoles, as athletic director David Coburn hopes to have a coach in place by the end of the season before the early signing period begins on December 18. However, Franklin would likely be leading the Nittany Lions to a bowl game then, which would throw a wrench into that plan.

Franklin is currently signed with Penn State through 2022, and his contract features a $1 million buyout. Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports.com, who originally reported the story, also reports that Franklin is expected to receive a contract extension from Penn State in the future.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

How Do Wrestlers Celebrate Thanksgiving? “I need to watch those carbs and keep that weight down.”