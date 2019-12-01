Penn State Women’s Volleyball To Open NCAA Tournament Against Princeton

Penn State women’s volleyball will host Princeton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, December 6 at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions will play the winner of American and Towson in the second round of the tournament, which will take place at Rec Hall on Saturday, December 7.

The No. 11 national seed Nittany Lions have now made the tournament 39 years in a row. This is the 33rd time Penn State will host the tournament’s first two rounds since 1981.

Penn State owns a 101-31 all-time record in NCAA Tournament play with seven national championships — the second-most titles in NCAA history. The Nittany Lions only trail Stanford, who won last year’s tournament and has claimed eight in its history.

Sophomore outside hitter Jonni Parker leads the Nittany Lions with 353 kills — two more than her entire 2018 total. Kaitlyn Hord leads the team with 129 total blocks and currently ranks fourth overall in the NCAA with her .437 hitting percentage.

Senior libero Kendall White is just 16 digs shy of passing Kaleena Walters to become Penn State’s all-time digs leader. White currently has 1,943 under her belt with at least one more match to go.

Penn State finished in second place in the Big Ten this year behind conference champion Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions’ 17-3 conference record tied with Nebraska and Minnesota. Seven Big Ten teams received bids in this year’s tournament.

In 2018, Penn State advanced to the tournament’s Elite Eight, where it was defeated by Stanford, who went on to win the tournament. Before then, the Nittany Lions swept Howard, Syracuse, and Washington before losing to the Cardinal.

This year’s Final Four will be held at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Assuming Penn State makes it past the first two rounds in State College, it will head to Stanford, California for the Sweet 16 and possibly even the Elite Eight.

You can check out this year’s entire bracket here.

