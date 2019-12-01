UPUA To Host Annual Mental Health & Wellness Week

The UPUA will host its annual Mental Health & Wellness Week from December 2-6 with a series of events, workshops, guest speakers, and film viewings.

“Mental Health and Wellness Week is one of the most important events that the UPUA hosts,” UPUA Director of Communications Liza Buschinski said. “By hosting an entire week surrounding this topic, we hope to continue to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.”

The event comes at the perfect time, as students approach the final stretch of the semester when stress levels are high and support is necessary. The schedule for the week’s events is as follows:

Stress Less Workshop

5 p.m. Monday, December 2 in the Redifer Private Dining Room

This event will teach students everything from muscle relaxation to healthy breathing and meditation techniques.

CAPS Chat

2 p.m. Monday, December 2 in Waring Commons Cultural Lounge and Boucke 101

At CAPS chats, students can utilize drop-in consultation from Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services without making an appointment.

CAPS will host more chats throughout the day on Tuesday as well. They’ll be held in either room 220 in the Grange Building, Calder Way Suite 200, or Warnock Commons.

Art With Impact

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 in HUB 233B

Art With Impact uses film and theatre to create spaces where students can explore mental wellness through the arts. This event aims to engage students in conversations, directed by a facilitator, about mental health and wellness topics.

Healthworks Wellness Wednesday Events

4 p.m. Wednesday, December 4 in 20 IM Building

Healthworks will lead a variety of interactive sessions that are designed to help improve students’ well-being. This session will give students time to doodle.

Healthworks will also host a yoga and meditation event Wednesday beginning at 5:15 p.m. in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center. Yoga mats and blocks will be provided.

Keynote Speaker Schuyler Bailor

7-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4 in Freeman Auditorium

UPUA and SPA will present Schuyler Bailor’s keynote presentation. Bailor is the first transgender NCAA Division I men’s athlete who travels the world as an inspirational speaker. He has appeared on The Ellen Show as well as The Olympic Show.

Mental Health And Wellness Week Rally

1-2 p.m. Friday, December 6 at the HUB Ground Floor Stage

UPUA, PAC, Lion Ambassadors, and Class Gift will host a rally in the HUB to engage students and promote their organizations’ mental health-focused initiatives.

