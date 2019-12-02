THON To Host Giving Tuesday Celebration
THON volunteers, alumni, and stakeholders will host a 24-hour long Giving Tuesday celebration beginning at midnight on Tuesday, December 3.
This year’s Giving Tuesday event will include plenty of matching opportunities, including $30,000 by Johnson & Johnson. Additionally, another $20,000 will be matched up to $46 throughout the day on every tenth donation to THON through DonorDrive.
Two “Golden Hours” will also occur and bring additional donation matching
The first Golden Hour will occur from 11 a.m. to 12:59 p.m. THON Nation Group Fundraising donations will be matched up to $100. In total, $7,500 will be matched.
The second Golden Hour will occur from 6 p.m. to 7:59 p.m. Student self-donations on individual DonorDrive pages will be matched up to $15. In total, $2,500 will be matched.
Giving Tuesday is a national event that falls on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving. The movement was launched with the purpose of motivating people to give back to their communities. The #GivingTuesday trend began in 2012 and was made popular through the rise of hashtag activism on social media.
