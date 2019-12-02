Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 14
It was an uneventful week for the former Penn State football players who left via the transfer portal, as some seasons have come to an end already. Brandon Polk and James Madison had a bye week as they prepared for the FCS playoffs, while Jarvis Miller and UMass wrapped up their underwhelming season last week.
This week had a couple solid showings on the defensive side of the ball, as Zech McPhearson and Ayron Monroe both put in respectable performances in their two respective matchups. On the offensive side of the ball, however, Juwan Johnson underwhelmed and Tommy Stevens didn’t even play.
Here is a more in depth look at how each of the Penn State transfers performed this past week:
Ayron Monroe, Temple
Ayron Monroe had a bounce-back performance against UConn this weekend. He finished the game with four total tackles, three of them being solo tackles. Temple wrapped up the regular season at 8-4 and will now await its bowl-game destination.
Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech
Although Texas Tech lost to Texas Friday night, Zech McPhearson had a great personal game. He finished the game with six tackles, all of them solo tackles. The Red Raiders’ season is officially over, as they finished the year with a 4-8 record.
Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State
Tommy Stevens did not play in the Bulldogs 21-20 win over Ole Miss Thursday night. Instead, coach Joe Moorhead went with Garrett Shrader, who went 10-of-14 for 108 yards through the air. Stevens not playing in the final regular season makes an appearance in a bowl game seem less likely, as Shrader will more than likely get the nod to get the start wherever the Bulldogs land.
Juwan Johnson, Oregon
Juwan Johnson didn’t have a great day in the Ducks’ 24-10 win over Oregon State. He finished the game with two catches for nine yards. Even in the win, Oregon’s offense was not at its best. Oregon will now be preparing for the Pac-12 championship against Utah, in which Johnson hopes to have a better performance in.
