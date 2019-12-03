PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Five-Star Punter Levi Forrest Commits To Penn State Football

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
12/3/19 3:52 pm

Penn State football secured a verbal commitment from Levi Forrest — a punter who hails from Richlands, Virginia.

According to 247Sports’ Sean Fitz, Forrest will join the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on.

Forrest plays his high school ball at Richlands High School in his hometown, and he’s ranked as the sixth-best punter in the country by Kohl’s Kicking Camps. He’s one of 36 punters to earn a five-star distinction from the kicking camp, and he seems like a natural heir apparent to senior Blake Gillikin at the position.

With Forrest’s commitment secured, special teams coach Joe Lorig has some flexibility to work with at the punter position in Gillikin’s absence. Jordan Stout will likely be back on kickoff duties after recording 58 touchbacks on 74 kickoffs throughout the regular season, but he can also punt if needed. Forrest is a punter by trade, but he also has a cannon of a right leg and the ability to make very long field goals if needed.

Kohl’s Kicking Camp describes Forrest as a “can’t-miss D1 punting prospect” who boasts excellent leg speed. Penn State’s newest commit impressed at his first Kohl’s camp back in May. He also visited Penn State for its games against Buffalo, Michigan, and Indiana during the 2019 regular season.

You can get a glimpse of what Forrest will bring to Happy Valley by checking out his highlight tape here. This kid has a cannon, folks, which is phenomenal #ForTheBrand.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

