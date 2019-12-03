Mean Muggin’: Penn State Football’s Most Intimidating Looks

Penn State football’s regular season came to a close on Saturday. Now, with just the bowl game remaining, it’s about that time of year when we have to say goodbye to our favorite gang, again.

Throughout the season, there have undoubtedly been many, many intimidating looks that we’ve been fortunate enough to capture on camera. These looks are the type that are guaranteed to send a chill down your spine.

In fact, have a look for yourself. Here are the most intimidating looks from the 2019 Penn State football season:

Jake Zembiec

Imagine walking out onto the field during warm-ups and seeing this? No wonder Purdue got blown out.

That stache. Those chains. That glare. All classic signs of our Ice God.

KJ Hamler

Despite his size, he has the heart of a lion and the glare of an eagle. KJ Hamler’s No. 1 on the field, No. 1 in our hearts, and No. 1 in the nightmares of our opponents.

Lamont Wade

If you’re trying to tell us that Lamont Wade isn’t staring right into our souls in this picture, you’re lying.

Just look at those eyeballs. There’s no wonder he’s the leader of the Nittany Lion’s secondary.

Sean Clifford

Air pods? Check. Goatee? Check. Game face? Check.

Sean Clifford: Ready for battle.

Pat Freiermuth

Flexin’ on the defense: The Pat Freiermuth way.

Journey Brown

Raw. Emotion. We don’t know how Penn State lost to Ohio State after this look.

James Franklin

James Franklin might be the most intimidating man on the planet. There’s just something about those khaki pants and that shiny bald head that really inspires fear.

Sean Clifford, Again

Is this the Lady Lions? Because Sean Clifford is looking #LOCKEDIN.

