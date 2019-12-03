Pro Football Focus Names Micah Parsons First-Team All-American
Add another honor to Micah Parsons’ ever-growing resume.
The standout linebacker was recognized as a first-team All-American linebacker Tuesday afternoon when Pro Football Focus released its annual All-American team.
The sophomore linebacker recorded 95 total tackles — 45 solo, 50 assisted — throughout the 2019 regular season. Parsons also notched three sacks, three quarterback hits, and 12 quarterback hurries. He was efficient in pass protection as well, as his longest allowed reception of the year went for 25 yards and he contributed three pass breakups.
Using its own analytical grades, Pro Football Focus deemed Parsons as the best linebacker in the country against the run thanks to his nation-high 94.8 run-defense grade.
Senior Jan Johnson was recognized by Pro Football Focus as an honorable mention All-American. A former
walk-on run-on, Johnson recorded 60 total tackles, a sack, and an interception during the regular season. He also forced fumbles against Indiana and Ohio State, the latter of which was recovered by the Nittany Lions.
You can check out Pro Football Focus’ entire roster of all-Americans here.
