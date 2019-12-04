PSU news by
The Best Holiday Dorm Door Decorations

Alysa Rubin
By Lauren Wysseier
12/4/19

The holiday season is upon us, and Penn State students are eager to get in the spirit.

Despite the far from luxurious dorm life, students still find ways to make their doors look festive and cozy for the approaching holidays. As early as November, students living in the residence halls got creative and began decorating their doors with wreaths, stockings, wrapping paper, and more.

Check out a few of our favorite doors below:

These students went above and beyond by creating a miniature Christmas tree — lights, ornaments, bow, and all — on their bulletin board.

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than by representing several of the holidays being celebrated this time of year on your door? These roommates not only included some Santa hats and Christmas wreaths, but they threw in a menorah, as well.

Students in unrenovated residence halls make due with the space they have, still managing to express their creativity during this ~holiday szn~.

This simple, yet festive choice of decor is perfect for creating a cozy entranceway. It’s classy and not too in-your-face.

This friend group seems to know who’s getting coal this year. Hopefully, they’ve checked their list twice.

Lauren Wysseier

Lauren is a freshman writer majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, Florida.

