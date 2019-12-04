The Best Holiday Dorm Door Decorations

The holiday season is upon us, and Penn State students are eager to get in the spirit.

Despite the far from luxurious dorm life, students still find ways to make their doors look festive and cozy for the approaching holidays. As early as November, students living in the residence halls got creative and began decorating their doors with wreaths, stockings, wrapping paper, and more.

Check out a few of our favorite doors below:

These students went above and beyond by creating a miniature Christmas tree — lights, ornaments, bow, and all — on their bulletin board.

What better way to get in the holiday spirit than by representing several of the holidays being celebrated this time of year on your door? These roommates not only included some Santa hats and Christmas wreaths, but they threw in a menorah, as well.

Students in unrenovated residence halls make due with the space they have, still managing to express their creativity during this ~holiday szn~.

This simple, yet festive choice of decor is perfect for creating a cozy entranceway. It’s classy and not too in-your-face.

This friend group seems to know who’s getting coal this year. Hopefully, they’ve checked their list twice.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Lauren Wysseier Lauren is a freshman writer majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, Florida. She is a Floridian but, at heart, a Pennsylvanian. Her go-to fun fact is that she used to live in Barcelona, Spain. She is passionate about dogs, food, the Oxford comma, and most importantly, all-things Penn State. Don't hesitate to send her your best dog videos on Twitter @laurenwysseier or email [email protected] with other inquiries.

So You Got Accepted To Penn State: FAQs For Admitted Students So, you’re a high school senior, you just got accepted to Penn State, and you’ve got some questions about why you should go to the best school in the world? We can help.