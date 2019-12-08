PSU news by
Cotton Bowl Student Tickets To Go On Sale December 11

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
12/8/19 3:39 pm

Pack your bags, folks. We’re headed to Texas!

No. 10 Penn State football will take on No. 17 Memphis in Arlington, Texas in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic on December 28 at noon, the College Football Playoff committee announced Saturday afternoon.

As always, a number of tickets to the matchup will be set aside for Penn State students.

Student ticket sales will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11 on Ticketmaster’s website. Students should be able to use the same accounts used for their regular-season football tickets.

Tickets will cost $50 each, and students are limited to one per person. Sales will close once they’re sold out or at 5 p.m. that evening — whichever comes first.

Students can pick up their purchased tickets starting on Thursday, December 12 at 11 a.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center’s Athletic Ticket Office and must pick them up by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20. You’ll need a valid Penn State ID to claim your tickets.

Seating is based on when you physically pick up your tickets, so if you’d like to sit with your pals in AT&T Stadium, you’ll need to pick them up at the same time.

More information about student tickets for the Nittany Lions’ trip to Texas can be found here.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

