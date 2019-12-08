Penn State Football Ranked No. 10 In Final College Football Playoff Rankings Of 2019 Season

Penn State football earned the No. 10 ranking in the College Football Playoff committee’s final top 25 rankings of the 2019 season.

No. 2 Ohio State took down Wisconsin, which held its ground at No. 8 by the College Football Playoff committee, 34-21 in the Big Ten championship game. The Badgers actually held a 21-7 advantage at halftime, but Ryan Day’s Buckeyes secured their third consecutive Big Ten title by scoring 27 unanswered points in the second half.

Despite that defeat, Wisconsin will head to Pasadena to take on No. 6 Oregon in this year’s Rose Bowl. Penn State instead earned a bid in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic, which will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In addition to the College Football Playoff committee’s latest rankings, Penn State checked in at No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll and No. 12 in the Coaches’ Poll. The team has now been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 56 consecutive weeks. That’s the fifth-longest streak in the nation behind Alabama (195 consecutive weeks), Ohio State (130), Clemson (84), and Oklahoma (59).

James Franklin’s program will play in this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis. The game will be played at noon on Saturday, December 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

