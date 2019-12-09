Reports: Ricky Rahne To Be Named Old Dominion Football’s Head Coach

Penn State football offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne appears to be on his way to his first head coaching gig.

Rahne will reportedly take over Old Dominion’s football program, according to multiple reports. The story was first reported by FootballScoop’s Zach Barnett, and insiders like The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman and Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel also reported the news.

SOURCE: #PennState OC Ricky Rahne is expected to get the #OldDominion head coaching job. The hire was first reported by Zach Barnett. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 9, 2019

Sources: Penn State OC Ricky Rahne will be the next coach at Old Dominion. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2019

The Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator was linked with Old Dominion’s head coaching job, which was left vacant by Bobby Wilder’s resignation, by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg earlier this week. At the time of publication, no Penn State and Old Dominion haven’t made any sort of announcement at this time.

Rahne was Penn State’s quarterbacks coach from 2014 to 2015 before shifting to tight ends in 2016 and 2017. He’s served as the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator since the start of the 2018 season. He stepped into the position after Joe Moorhead took over head coaching duties at Mississippi State, and he’s produced mixed results since then.

The Nittany Lions’ offense seemed to lose confidence after consecutive losses to Ohio State and Michigan State in the 2018 season. It scored at least 45 points in each of its first four games, but Penn State broke 30 points just three times in its final nine contests of the year. The unit did score 30 points on a usually-staunch Iowa defense and 26 against an elite Ohio State program, but its performances against Michigan, Wisconsin, and Rutgers in November were not up to the high-flying standards set during the Nittany Lions’ magical 2016 Big Ten title run.

Penn State’s offense definitely improved in 2019. The Nittany Lions scored at least 17 points in each of their 12 regular season games, and the unit averaged 34.3 points per game — a number that’s half a point higher than their 2018 total. The offense wasn’t perfect — particularly in the passing game, which mostly leaned on star receiver KJ Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth — but it definitely showed some progress.

Old Dominion finished the 2019 season with a 1-11 record. Its offense scored just 16.2 points per game, which ranked 127th out of FBS football’s 130 programs. The team posted a 4-8 record in 2018 after finishing the 2017 season with a 5-7 record.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

