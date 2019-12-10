A One-Stop Shop For Finals Week Relaxation, Quiet, & Stress Relief

Finals week is upon us. It’s that time of year when everyone on campus is starting to stress out about the impending onslaught of exams and papers.

With the pressure that’s likely already consuming you, wouldn’t it be nice if there was a place you could go and chill for a while? Well, luckily there is, and it’s appropriately named the Relaxation Room.

Located in the Wellness Suite in the basement of the IM Building, the Relaxation Room provides a small, quiet place for students to destress. The room is home to a variety of outlets students can utilize to ease their nerves.

The collection of fun and funky chairs alone is enough to get students in a more comfortable and relaxing mood. From roller chairs to cushioned chairs, to chairs requiring extreme balance to yoga balls — options are limitless.

Owen Abbey | Onward State

There are also a variety of activities for students to partake in while utilizing the room. For those in search of auditory stimulation, a white noise machine is available to play calming sounds. Visual people can take advantage of the room’s coloring station and unleash their inner artist. There’s also a small zen garden for those looking to get their hands on something and mess around.

But the benefits of the Relaxation Room extend beyond the resources available within the room itself. They provide a managing stress workbook for students to use at home. The workbook contains several different meditation exercises as well as other tips on how to manage stress.

So, if you’re looking for a place to go in between studying for finals, then the Relaxation Room is the place to go. The Relaxation Room is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and is a proud supporter of the great Baltimore Ravens and less than great Baltimore Orioles. He is a big Survivor fan and he watches way too much TV for his own good. Feel free to send memes and hot takes to [email protected] or @theowenabbey on Twitter.

