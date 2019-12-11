PSU news by
Students Can Donate Portions Of Meal Plan To Others At ‘Turn The Tables’ Event

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Colleen Nersten
12/11/19 4:05 am

Penn State Residential Dining is hosting a “Turn the Tables” event to benefit the Student Emergency Fund on Thursday, December 12.

Students who eat at any of the five residential dining venues will have the opportunity to donate between $5 and $15 of their meal plan. All of the donations will go directly to the Student Emergency Fund, which is a short-term financial assistance program that provides funds for students who are dealing with debilitating financial circumstances and crises. Students are never expected to repay the funds that they receive.

This is the second “Turn the Tables” event to occur at Penn State. The first event took place in April 2019 in only the South Food District. Between that event and a similar event at Penn State Altoona, nearly $5,000 was raised. Residential Dining is hoping for even more participation this week to combat food insecurity on campus.

Colleen Nersten

Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

From Seatmates To Family: How Beaver Stadium Helped Two Worlds Collide

Sitting next to each other at Penn State football games can be the start of beautiful, lasting friendships.

