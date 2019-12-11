Students Can Donate Portions Of Meal Plan To Others At ‘Turn The Tables’ Event

Penn State Residential Dining is hosting a “Turn the Tables” event to benefit the Student Emergency Fund on Thursday, December 12.

Students who eat at any of the five residential dining venues will have the opportunity to donate between $5 and $15 of their meal plan. All of the donations will go directly to the Student Emergency Fund, which is a short-term financial assistance program that provides funds for students who are dealing with debilitating financial circumstances and crises. Students are never expected to repay the funds that they receive.

This is the second “Turn the Tables” event to occur at Penn State. The first event took place in April 2019 in only the South Food District. Between that event and a similar event at Penn State Altoona, nearly $5,000 was raised. Residential Dining is hoping for even more participation this week to combat food insecurity on campus.

